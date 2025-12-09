Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
2nd Texas – 22 64 312 927 48 BAR 249 32B 45 1-284
Some Southern Headlines:
Taxpayers Robbed Blind: Oklahoma’s Outrageous Epidemic of Official Incompetence, From Deadly Jails to Predatory Schools
How Texas slammed the gate on Big Tech’s censorship stampede
Tennessee special election: 5 takeaways ahead of 2026 midterms
UVA president defends DOJ deal, saying the terms align with the school’s policies
Driver rescued from tractor-trailer hanging over bridge on West Virginia highway
Former officer sentenced to 38 years for killing man while on duty (TN)
