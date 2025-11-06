Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
Some Southern Headlines
4th Florida – What’s the frequency Kenneth?
Woman indicted for allegedly smuggling child from Orange Beach, AL to Mexico
Creepy costumed figures on family’s porch turn out to be relatives (VA)
Rep. Ben Cline (VA) Defends Gun Owners: Pass Hearing Protection Act to Reclassify Suppressors
Texas School district escapes suit claiming woman fired for not placing trustee’s daughter on dean’s list
College Teen Inspired to Launch Conservative Campus Movement in Memphis