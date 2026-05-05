Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Rocky Mtn Rebel's avatar
Rocky Mtn Rebel
8h

Two of my great grandfather's older brothers served in the 19th Georgia Volunteers (a well traveled infantry). Other brothers and cousins were in different GA Regiments, with my ggf and his father serving in the Home Guard.

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