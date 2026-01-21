Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator #FreeDixie
12th Virginia – 344 881 942 V67 904 378
12th Virginia – 344 881 942 V67 904 378
Some Southern Headlines:
Explosive New Ad Eviscerates Roy Cooper for Putting Illegals Behind the Wheel
Reforming Oklahoma’s Failing Schools: Escaping the Prussian Indoctrination Model with Practical Skills Over Endless Taxpayer Dollars
4 violent robbery suspects arrested; but when jailer opens cell to check on 1 suspect, more violence and escape ensues (TX)
TX Supreme Court responds to 5th Circuit in religious freedom case involving same sex marriage
Michael Whatley Raises $5.1 Million For Crucial North Carolina Senate Race
Charlotte’s Sheriff McFadden Under Fire For Growing Corruption Scandal (NC)