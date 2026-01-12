Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator #FreeDixie
6th Mississippi – 328 226 870 292 601 A67 1-24-26
Some Southern Headlines:
Mom of Zohran Mamdani aide who said owning a home fuels ‘white supremacy’ has $1.6M house in Tennessee
NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps Resigns After Calling Racing Legend a ‘Stupid Redneck’
Texas Appeals Court Overturns Conviction of Police Officer Who Shot Armed Man
North Carolina robbery suspect allegedly fired 17 shots, stole $1 from KFC
Incoming Dem Virginia Governor Appoints DEI Director Who Cheered on Destroying the Constitution
Mississippi woman accused of stealing over $20K in SNAP benefits
The next statewide primary in Louisiana will be closed – what that means and what you need to KNOW before you GEAUX VOTE