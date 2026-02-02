Good Morning Dixie! - Your Daily Southern Motivator & News - #FreeDixie
Alabama Regulators – UV 727 344 462 872 831 333 222 510 010 991 241 241 328 726
Some Southern Headlines:
FBI Raid On Fulton County, GA Is From A Sealed Search Warrant
The Real Bill Cassidy Exposed: Louisiana’s Fake Conservative
Florida financial advisor Todd Burkhalter pleads guilty to 380M Ponzi scheme in Georgia largest scheme
Citizen-only voting measures again introduced in Western Virginia
Islamized Austin’s Far-Left City Council Installs ‘Muslim Heritage Month’ & Honors CAIR—Defying Abbott’s Terror Designation
Border Czar Tom Homan vows deportations in Virginia despite Spanbooger’s order
Venezuelan national accused of terrorism charges in Arizona extortion case
I don't need to read about the RINO in Louisiana
But it's good others can learn about this squish of a man.
Good round up says this Yank