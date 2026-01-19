Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

DogWood
8h

I had a GA ancestor who fought in the Army of Northern VA. He was at the 1908 reunion and celebration of General Lee’s birthday.

Phil Hannum
8hEdited

West Point Graduates, who surrendered their commissions formally, before accepting their CSA commissions maintained their honor. After Lee surrendered, President Johnson and U.S. Grant (also a West Point man) were magnanimous in extending amnesty to such men.

