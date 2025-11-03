Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
Some Southern Headlines
4th Florida – What’s the frequency Kenneth?
Nashville Banner Receives $1.2 Million Grant from Left-Wing American Journalism Project
Two teachers say Virginia school ignored warnings before 6-year-old shot educator
Youngkin Blasts Virginia Democrats’ ‘Illegal Power Grab’ in New Redistricting Fight
Allegedly Disease-Ridden, ‘Aggressive’ Research Monkeys Escape After Truck Crash (MS)
Paxton Sues Pharmaceutical Companies for ‘Deceptively Marketing Tylenol to Pregnant Mothers’ (TX)
Mom of 3 dies two years after drinking margarita laced with industrial cleaner at hometown restaurant (OK)
Man Charged with Motel Murder After Being Arrested and Released Over 40 Times (NC)
Florida sets new execution record under DeSantis with 15th this year