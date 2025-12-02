Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
Men of Sherwood - Collect at the Castle 32875
Some Southern Headlines
Louisiana death row inmate Jimmie Duncan freed after 30 year wrongful conviction
Panthers transgender cheerleader gets cut from team — then blames exactly what you’d expect
Federal judges allow North Carolina to use new GOP-drawn map in 2026 midterms
More Than 3,100 Arrested in Federal Operation in Memphis, Bondi Says
Tennessee Senator Introduces Bill to Help Expand Broadband in America
Boaters in Florida rescued after clinging to capsized catamaran overnight
Memphis Woman admits to beating to death boyfriend’s 3-year-old son after horrific abuse
Man accidentally shoots himself outside Memphis Bass Pro Shops