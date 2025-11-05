Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
Some Southern Headlines
4th Florida – What’s the frequency Kenneth?
Texas girl escapes attempted abduction by biting masked attacker twice
Tennessee sued by media over access to executions, demand transparency
Illegal Alien from Guatemala Convicted of Sexual Assault Arrested in Nashville (TN)
Louisiana GOP backs Loyola students after Turning Point USA chapter denied
In Search of Ratings ‘The View’ to host Marjorie Taylor Greene
‘Going to be the end of the blue cities’: Tuberville rails against ‘blue communist judges,’ corrupt politicians
DUI manslaughter suspect in teenager’s death is in US illegally (AL)
Loudoun County Schools Manipulated, Deleted Evidence In Transgender Locker Room Filming Case (VA)
Arkansas man accused of killing daughter’s rapist runs for sheriff
Yes, I moved to NW Arkansas a couple years ago and I have never met a more self loathing history erasing communist marxist bunch of people, the most demonized women I ever met have been in NW Arkansas and I worked at yoga centers and lived in inner cities. Churches have little solice. It is all about materialism here, at any cost even the trafficking of children for Blue Cross Blue Shield to profit on the new income stream of sex changes for children, pushed by the local library flyers.