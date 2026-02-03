Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator & News #FreeDixie
Alabama Regulators – UV 727 344 462 872 831 333 222 510 010 991 241 241 328 726
Some Southern Headlines:
FBI Executes Search Warrant at Fulton County Election Hub in Georgia — Probe Tied to 2020 Election
Virginia Democrats Move to Double Their Own Pay While Hiking Taxes—After Campaigning on ‘Affordability’
Plans for possible immigration detention center in Orlando gets pushback by Dems
Florida state court rules against bar association accreditation
Police Release Footage of Suspect Who Allegedly Robbed NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle’s Home After His Death
Arizona high school basketball player scores 100 points in game
Oklahoma medics take detour to McDonald’s after cancer patient, 6, requests Happy Mealeal
Tennessee mom loses leg in attack by her own pit bull that left limb ‘basically hanging off’