Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Dr Gary
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I started with the notion that “what people think of me is none of my business”. This evolved into “my business is what I think of them.” Slowly, through my continuous conversion to Jesus being my Lord and Savior to: “My business is what do I think of myself?” As a beloved child of God who is pure Love. I think of myself as loved. When I get to the point of valuing myself and others as beloved children of God, I value the other from not what I get from them to praying for their Health, Wealth and Prosperity. “Love is: wanting the best for the “Other”. I have two bumper stickers. When I am in good spiritual condition one sticker says: “I let Tail Gaiters Pass”. As my spiritual condition goes down my bumper stickers said; “ I brake for NO reason at all!”

Personally, I vote for “Good Spiritual Condition”.

Song of the Day: “Let It Grow” by Eric Clapton

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