Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam!
Some Southern Headlines:
In Florida, Christians Face Felony Charges for Disrupting Muslim Prayer
‘Operation Charlotte’s Web’ Nets 400 Illegal Aliens, Half with ‘Significant’ Criminal Records (NC)
Whiskey-Bent Raccoon breaks into Virginia liquor store and passes out inside
DeSantis Eyes 2026 Special Session to Redraw Florida House Map
AL Sen. Katie Britt introduces bill to ensure medical students are never ‘forced’ into abortion training
Texas Gov. Abbott asks Treasury Department to suspend Islamic group’s tax-exempt status