Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator & News #FreeDixie
Alabama Regulators – UV 727 344 462 872 831 333 222 510 010 991 241 241 328 726
Alabama Regulators – UV 727 344 462 872 831 333 222 510 010 991 241 241 328 726
Some Southern Headlines:
Dems’ 2026 Gerrymandering Efforts in Virginia Suffer Devastating Blow
Records Show ‘Anti-DEI Republican’ Helped Install Ideology at Texas Health Center
Tennesseans Accused of Harboring Illegal Aliens, Impeding ICE
‘First in the South’: S.C. Keeps Position on GOP Presidential Calendar
Florida man admits bilking investors of $400M in Georgia Ponzi scheme
UPS retires fleet of MD-11 aircraft after fatal Kentucky crash killed 15
Tommy Tuberville’s GOP rival claims Alabama senator lives in Florida