Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator & News #FreeDixie
Some Southern Headlines:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Freezes All H-1B Visas After Uncovering ‘Egregious Schemes’
Tennessee Political Candidates Must Be Natural-Born Americans Without Dual Citizenship Under Proposed Legislation
Couple killed in DUI crash reignite immigration enforcement debate (NC)
Sledding accident kills teen, critically injures another in Frisco, Texas
Arkansas man who disappeared with his ailing dog believed to have died by suicide ‘in the sea’
Florida Senate advances bill targeting immigrant truck drivers
Missing Georgia teen leads cops on 115 mph chase before flipping stolen SUV
Missing Morgantown man may be experiencing mental health crisis (WV)
Both of Tennessee’s U.S. Senators Now Cosponsor SAVE Act to Require Proof of Citizenship for Voter Registration