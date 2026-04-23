Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixiePalmetto Guard – Turn Right at SOB, Put the tOP DowN for SUmmErApr 23, 2026513SharePalmetto Guard – Turn Right at SOB, Put the tOP DowN for SUmmErHelp Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie DrudgeDeo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight513SharePreviousNext
Thank God for the South. I love this land. My greatgrandfathers on both sides of my family were veterans of the War of northern aggression. I am proud of my heritage. God Bless Dixie!