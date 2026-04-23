Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Larry Powell's avatar
Larry Powell
5h

Thank God for the South. I love this land. My greatgrandfathers on both sides of my family were veterans of the War of northern aggression. I am proud of my heritage. God Bless Dixie!

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