Good Morning Dixie! - Your Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie
Deo Vindice. Resurgam! - Some Southern Headlines
North Carolina governor signs Iryna’s Law despite criticisms of Republican bill
SC attorney general urges death penalty for Logan Federico murder
Western Virginia man known as the ‘oldest miner in America’ turns 104
Group Launches Campaign To Warn Virginia Voters Giving Democrats ‘One Party Rule’
Kentucky woman causes $1K in damages during rampage at Little Caesars after being told she would be charged for extra sauce
Mother confesses to killing teenage son, who was found shot and stabbed multiple times
Arkansas Science Teacher Fired Due to Post about Charlie Kirk Murder
Texas arson suspect accused of delivering threats to Charlie Kirk vigil
Volunteer pilots reflect on doing rescues and dropping off donations after Helene (NC)
Top Tennessee Republican Confronts Town Blocking Charlie Kirk Vigil