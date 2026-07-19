Good Morning Dixie! - Your Weekly Southern Motivator - #FreeDixie4th North Carolina – HR1 254 632 488 458t 832 244 23XJul 19, 202641Share4th North Carolina – HR1 254 632 488 458t 832 244 23XHelp Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge, Today in Southern History, and at the FreeArkansas NewsDeo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight 41SharePreviousNext