Another one bites the dust in Montgomery. Don’t worry. I’m sure she has her golden parachute ready to deploy. That’s probably one reason the off-shore slush fund is much smaller now! - DD

Margaret Huang recently resigned as president and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) to “prioritize family life,” according to a press release from the left-wing nonprofit on Thursday.

According to the SPLC, the board of directors named former SPLC Board chair Bryan Fair as interim president and CEO while the board begins outlining the process for a nationwide search for a permanent leader. Fair will take leave from the University of Alabama School of Law to undertake this interim appointment.

“Margaret has led SPLC with deep care, clarity and conviction, guiding us through moments of growth and moments of challenge. Her legacy is woven into the fabric of this organization, and we are well positioned in part because of her leadership. As we move forward, we’re grateful to have Bryan return to the center. The board is confident that he will provide steady, familiar and thoughtful leadership throughout the transition and as a national search for a new leader is conducted. With his guidance, the center remains grounded in its values and prepared to meet the future with strength and purpose,” Karen Baynes-Dunning, SPLC Board chair, said in…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight