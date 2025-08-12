Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PHILIP's avatar
PHILIP
2d

Why this article? We know all too well why PP exists. Why give these people a platform at all?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture