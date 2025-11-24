Prattville Dragoons Sons of Confederate Veterans Camp 1524 at the Autauga County Fair

The Autauga County Fair was held Tuesday October 7th thru Saturday October 11th and it was a great success. All the attendees passed by the Dragoons information/recruiting booth as they entered the fairgrounds thru the entrance building. Dozens of mini-Battle flags and SCV coins were handed out to passers-by and a number of items were sold from the Quartermaster’s store to raise money for the camp treasury. At least two contacts were made who may result in new SCV camp members. Camp 1524 members who helped at the booth included David Brantley, Adjutant Doug Butler, Tyrone Crowley, Comms Officer Eric Davis, Treasurer John Dennis, Jonathan Driver, CMDR Harold Grooms, Lee James, Color SGT Billy Leverette, QM Bill Myrick, Scott Roberson, Todd Rogers and Grandson Carson, 1LTCMDR Larry Spears, Mike Thomas, Louis Turner and SWCBCMDR Waldo and of course 1st Lt Karl Wade was there eac shift and helped coordinate the entire effort. Perhaps the best worker who made the most positive impression on fair-goers was…

