Sons of Confederate Veterans Place Flags on Upson Graves

(Upson Beacon) - Local Sons of Confederate Veterans members gathered on March 29 to place flags on graves of Confederate veterans buried in Upson County, continuing an annual tradition.

More than 100 flags were placed on graves in Thomaston’s Glenwood Cemetery by members of Sons of Confederate Veterans Mechanized Calvery, 3rd Battalion, Company B, Troop B. Afterward, the group traveled to place flags in cemeteries of Antioch and Shiloh Baptist churches.

In addition to the battle flag, graves of Georgia natives were given Georgia flags.

Throughout the year, the group also plans initiatives to clean and maintain graves.

The day prior, the group hosted a motorcycle ride raising more than $4,600 for a youth camp in Irwinville.

Fundraising initiatives will continue with “Christmas in July: Papa Joe’s Toy Run,” a motorcycle ride benefitting local nonprofit A.C.T.S. Outreach on Saturday, July 25. Donations will benefit the nonprofit’s work to provide Christmas toys and needs during 2026 Christmas season.

The ride will begin at…

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