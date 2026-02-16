Rebel Joan of Arc 2721, UDC, donated 212 pairs of socks to Warm Feet for Warriors project.

(Montgomery Co. News) - Socks are collected by the Rebel Joan Of Arc Members throughout the year and turned into their Veterans Chairman. The socks are then distributed to a veteran’s organization locally. This year socks were given to veterans utilizing The Tomball Outpatient Clinic, in Tomball, Texas.

Additionally, veterans received large coins with the inscription “Your Nation Proudly Salutes You” on one side; the other side of the coin reads Honor, Courage, Faithfulness, Respect, Service, and Integrity.

Lastly, the veterans received Certificates of Appreciation from the Rebel Joan of Arc 2721, United Daughters of the Confederacy chapter.

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight