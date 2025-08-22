Capt. Walter T. Saxon Camp #1982 of Hico, 2nd Texas Frontier No. 1904 of DeLeon and the Saltworks Camp No. 2353 of Lampasas

The Sons of Confederate Veterans participated in the DeLeon Peach and Melon Festival & Parade, where members handed out candy and shared their Southern heritage with the crowd. The SCV float also took third place in the parade. courtesy photo

The Sons of Confederate Veterans’ entry placed third in the DeLeon Peach and Melon Festival & Parade on Aug. 9. Three SCV camps participated together in the event: the Capt. Walter T. Saxon Camp #1982 of Hico, 2nd Texas Frontier No. 1904 of DeLeon and the Saltworks Camp No. 2353 of Lampasas. The DeLeon Peach and Melon Festival began in 1914. The festival’s origins trace back to the... (I don’t like linking to articles behind a pay wall, but have done so in this case as a favor to the camps mentioned in the article - DD)

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight