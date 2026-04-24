Two Special Days at the American G I Museum in College Station

(Montgomery County News) - It was a beautiful day in College Station, perfect for outside displays and re-enactments, it was an event on

March 21 & 22, 2026 called HISTORY IN MOTION. This event took place at the American G I Museum, located at 19124 Hwy. 6 in College Station, Texas. It is an annual event and two Thomas Jefferson Stubbs 2523 Conroe, chapter members were there helping both days during the event. These two members were...Schelle and Naschelle Taylor (mother & daughter) and they are both active in the chapter.

The HISTORY IN MOTION event, has it all from the Revolutionary War, War Between the States, WWI & WWII, Vietnam and the Global War. There are vehicles (tanks) & some rides are given in those tanks, like a Sherman tank, M/8 destroyer, Stuart tank or Chaffer. There are living history displays, posters from the wars all around, uniforms hanging to look at and re-enactors that you can talk with. There is a War Between the States School of the Soldier, where folks can learn about the daily routine of a soldier, in the era of 1861 - 1865.

There were camels on the property, chewing on food provided for them and looking very BIG and stately. Camels were introduced into Texas in 1856, at the U S Army Camp, known as Camp Verde. It said the Robert E. Lee laid out the ground for the camp. The Old General Store at Camp Verde, is still standing, that is near Kerrville. The camels were labeled as…

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