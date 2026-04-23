Texas Division Launches 2026 Confederate Heritage Month Billboards

(Bill Elliot, Texas Div. SCV) - The Texas Division has announced the placement of two large-scale billboards in support of Confederate Heritage Month this April, following approval by the Division Executive Council (DEC).

The billboards, each measuring 14 feet by 48 feet, are positioned along major Texas highways to maximize visibility during the month-long observance.

One billboard is located along Interstate 35 northbound near Temple, Texas, returning to the same location used in previous years. The second billboard marks a new addition for 2026 and is placed along Interstate 20 westbound near the Texas state line.

According to organizers, the Interstate 20 placement is designed to greet travelers entering Texas. Positioned shortly after the “Welcome to Texas” travel center and before the Waskom exit, the billboard serves as a prominent…

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