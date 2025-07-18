Gov. Landry restores Camp Beauregard name to Louisiana National Guard facility
Not as 'Woke' as Hegseth. The Confederate general from St. Bernard Parish is swapped for his slave-owning father
Gov. Jeff Landry announced Monday he will name the state’s largest National Guard training site after a little-known early 19th century Louisiana militia member and slaveowner, the father of the Confederate general whose name the facility originally carried.
The Louisiana National Guard Training Facility in Pineville will once again be known as Camp Beauregard, which had been its name until 2023 when the state joined a nationwide effort to remove monuments and honorifics to Confederate veterans and leaders.
The site was previously named after Gen. Pierre Gustave Toutant Beauregard, who initiated the Confederate attack on Fort Sumter, South Carolina, to begin the Civil War. It will now be named after Capt. Jacques Toutant Beauregard, a member of the Louisiana Militia who reportedly fought in the 1815 Battle of New Orleans. Jacques Toutant Beauregard is P.G.T. Beauregard’s father, Louisiana National Guard spokeswoman Lt. Col. Noel Collins confirmed to the Illuminator.
Landry announced the renaming of the facility with a social media post that included a seemingly AI-generated image of a headstone that reads “Wokeism.”
“By restoring the name Camp Beauregard, we honor a legacy of courage and service that dates back over two centuries,” Landry said in a news release. “Let this also be a lesson that we should always give reverence to history and not be quick to so easily…
democRat Bolsheviks attacked Statues and Graves of the Long Dead Confederates to remove American History and Create Racial Divisions. (No one would have objected to the Creation of Black Historical Statues, btw If it was about Black American History, but it Wasn't)
Naming Army posts in the South for Confederate Generals was part of the National Reconcilation after the CW.
Now Republicans must find a "Work Around" to continue the Progressivism of the Bolsheviks by finding Other Veterans with the Same Last Name to "reName" the Army posts because Republicans are Quislings following the Bolsheviks just slower or using their brand of Wokeism.
but Still Erasing History.