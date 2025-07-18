Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

GenEarly
Jul 18

democRat Bolsheviks attacked Statues and Graves of the Long Dead Confederates to remove American History and Create Racial Divisions. (No one would have objected to the Creation of Black Historical Statues, btw If it was about Black American History, but it Wasn't)

Naming Army posts in the South for Confederate Generals was part of the National Reconcilation after the CW.

Now Republicans must find a "Work Around" to continue the Progressivism of the Bolsheviks by finding Other Veterans with the Same Last Name to "reName" the Army posts because Republicans are Quislings following the Bolsheviks just slower or using their brand of Wokeism.

but Still Erasing History.

