Make the Loan of the Reconciliation Memorial PERMANENT

(Dixie Drudge) - In many ways Glenn Youngkin has been a disappointment in Virginia, much like that whiny RINO asa hutchinson was in my home state. Unlike hutchinson, Youngkin has at least accomplished some things. Yes we know you were hamstrung by a statehouse full of leftists and RINOs, but you still have a chance to make a permanent difference for the REAL Virginian people who voted for you.

As stated by the Southern Legal Resource Center:

Gov Glen has presidential aspirations - so everyone needs to call. Gov Youngkin needs to amend the agreement with the Army and make the loan of the Reconciliation Memorial PERMANENT ! And he must do it before he leaves office on 17 JAN 2026. Time is of the essence! Call him at 804-786-2211 or email at glenn.youngkin@governor.virginia.gov.

We will start preparing for our even on Confederate Memorial Day in Arlington National Cemetery !

That’s it Governor. That one little action will determine whether you fade into total limpness. With the stroke of a pen, you can make the loan into a gift that no future leftist like the one who is replacing you can take back. You can be a champion of your people or a pariah. There is no middle ground.

