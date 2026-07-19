Brazilian couple sentenced to 50 days for homeschooling daughters

(You should see how they’re threatening ‘Confederados’ as well! - DD)

(Kristine Parks, Fox News) - A Brazilian court has sentenced a couple to 50 days in prison for “intellectual neglect” after they homeschooled their two daughters without a state-approved curriculum.

A São Paulo criminal court ruled against Audato and Ieda Denardi, alleging they had failed to include programs on “gender and sex education” and “tolerance and diversity” in the curriculum for their daughters, aged 15 and 11, Alliance Defending Freedom (”ADF”) International said.

According to the legal group, the court also ruled that the parents failed to properly integrate their children into Brazilian culture, citing the girls’ preference for religious and classical music over popular trap or “sertanejo” (folk) music.

Isabel Monteiro, the defense attorney representing the family, said the judge made an “ideological decision to convict them” based largely on the older daughter’s preference for sacred music over mainstream music that often features explicit…

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