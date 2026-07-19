Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

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Cheramie III%'s avatar
Cheramie III%
3h

INSANE

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CelticJedi's avatar
CelticJedi
3h

Again, where is the militia? Gangs and mobsters create their own armed "militias" to defend their interests from government, yet decent people find the idea abhorrent while being ruled by child eating and raping psychopaths.

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