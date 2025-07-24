Rep. María Elvira Salazar (R-FL) just introduced what she calls a “historic, bipartisan” immigration reform bill: the Dignity Act of 2025. The title and the talking points for this bill are misleading, to say the least. This bill, despite its packaging, is a sweeping amnesty measure dressed up in enforcement language.

While the bill promises to “secure the border” and “fix our broken immigration system,” what it really offers is permanent legal protection for millions of people who broke the law to get here.

The Dignity Act creates a “Dignity Program” that allows nearly every illegal immigrant who entered the U.S. before January 1, 2021, to apply for a legal, renewable 7-year status—with work authorization, travel rights, and protection from deportation. After those 7 years, they can renew indefinitely.

They won’t be eligible for citizenship (for now), but if you can live here permanently, work legally, and travel freely, you’ve already won the immigration lottery.

