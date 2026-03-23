But Can’t Release the Details Yet...

(Southern Legal Resource Center) - Your hard work, your phone calls, your emails and your letters to outgoing Governor Youngkin paid off!

Based on this effort, Defend Arlington has a new coalition partner organization that could be a game changer, bringing us closer to returning the Reconciliation Memorial to Arlington National Cemetery sooner rather than later!

We will have the advantage of fresh troops to add to our lobbying efforts and an organization well known in historic preservation circles.

We will announce our new coalition partner as soon as we are able!

While we are at it there is a rumor going around that the Memorial is back up. NOPE! See the photo above for the Memorial’s current appearance in Arlington - Bronze Elements are still in federal storage in Chester, Virginia.

While you are waiting to hear who our new partner is, you can go ahead and call your Senators & Congressman (202-224-3121) and tell them to tell Pete Hegseth to get the Memorial back up this Summer for USA’s 250th Birthday. Also call Rep Mike Rogers of the House Armed Services Committee that he needs to kill any anti Reconciliation Memorial Amendments to the 2027 NDAA.

We will have a new and powerful ally - but we still must do the work and lead the WAY!!!

PLEASE SHARE & SUPPORT WWW.SLRC-CSA.ORG SLRC PO Bx 1235 Black Mountain, NC 28711 kdl@slrc-csa.org 828-712-2115

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