TNM Nears Completion of Major Organizational Restructure, Seeks County Organizers for Final Phase

The Texas Nationalist Movement has reached the final phase of an ambitious 18-month restructure of its local organization efforts – and now we need Texans ready to step up and lead in their communities.

After nearly two years of rebuilding our grassroots infrastructure from the ground up, we are now accepting applications from TNM members who want to serve as County Organizers in their local areas. This represents the culmination of extensive work to create a robust, sustainable framework for advancing Texit across all 254 Texas counties.

The foundation of any successful independence movement is local organization,” said Daniel Miller, President of the TNM. “We’ve spent the last 18 months developing the tools, training, and support systems necessary to empower Texans at the county level. Now we need committed patriots willing to take the lead in their communities.”

Building the Grassroots Army

County Organizers serve as the front lines of the Texas independence movement. These dedicated volunteers are responsible for building TNM’s presence in their counties, recruiting and training supporters, and organizing the local activities that will ultimately…

