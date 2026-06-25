Group forms to preserve Civil War graves, history

(Welcome to the fold, gentlemen. - DD)

(The Highlander) - Burnet County is the final resting place for 514 confirmed Civil War veterans.

Research has discovered that 478 of these veterans served in the Confederate forces and 36 served in the Union forces.

Around the world established “camps” honor the Confederate soldier. There are 100 Sons of Confederate Veterans camps in Texas.

“A Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) camp is now forming in Burnet County,” said organizer and Doak Field in a statement.

“Membership in the Sons of Confederate Veterans is open to all male descendants of any veteran who served honorably in the Confederate armed forces.

“Membership can be obtained through either direct or collateral family lines and kinship to a veteran must be documented genealogically.” The SCV has ongoing programs at the local, state, and national levels which offer members a wide range of activities.

“Preservation work, marking Confederate soldier’s graves, historical re-enactments, scholarly publications, and regular meetings to discuss the military and political history of the war between the states are only a few of the activities sponsored by local units, called camps,” Field continued. “The SCV is the direct heir of the United Confederate Veterans, and the oldest hereditary organization for…

See More…

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge , Today in Southern History , and at the FreeArkansas News

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight