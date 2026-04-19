Metcalf’s Shotgun Returned After Ninth Circuit Tossed Billings Gun-Free School Zone Case

(AmmoLand) - In the Gun Free School Zone case against Gabriel Metcalf in Billings, Montana, the authorities have returned Gabriel’s single-shot 20-gauge shotgun, an ammunition pouch, and the six rounds of 20-gauge ammunition that were seized when Gabriel was arrested on August 23, 2023.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the case illegitimate and remanded it to the District Court with instructions to dismiss. The Ninth Circuit opinion was sent to the District Court on September 23, 2025, just short of two years after Gabe was arrested.

AmmoLand has been at the forefront of reporting on this case, with over two dozen articles over the course of the last two and a half years.

(As) Officer Stroble returned Gabe’s shotgun, ammunition, and ammo pouch. He does not appear happy or friendly.

It is not clear if the officers were acting on behalf of the Billings Police Force or the ATF/Billings Police Task Force. Gabe says Officer Stroble was the officer who arrested him two and a half years ago as an…

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