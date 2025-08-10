Leftists exploiting other people's pain for their political gain only works for certain tragedies.

You've seen it happen hundreds of times: when a tragedy strikes somewhere, and if it fits the profile, the ghouls of the gun grabber lobby jump on it faster than Hunter Biden on crack. Along with the propaganda media, they go into overdrive with wall-to-wall coverage to squeeze as much emotional mileage out of the situation as possible, always exploiting other people's pain for their political gain. Except that only certain tragedies will do, because when you traffic in fear, logic and common sense are nowhere to be found.

The latest example of this phenomenon occurred in a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan, where a 42-year-old man, acting alone, attacked people with a folding knife, wounding 11 people on Saturday.

Pro-freedom patriots quickly predicted that this story wouldn't last more than a day and that it was likely that the propaganda media would bury the fact that 'a good guy with a gun stopped it.' As Colion Noir notes, the media is working hard to keep that a secret.

The Fear Flow Chart

You can just imagine the reaction amongst the gun-grabbers as news of this tragedy came in over the wires. While they secretly salivated at the prospect of using this to their advantage as…

