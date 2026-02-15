Gatalog Sued By California Over 3D Gun CAD Files

(AmmoLand) - California Attorney General Rob Bonta and San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu have launched a new legal assault on free speech and the right to keep and bear arms, filing a complaint on February 6, 2026, in San Francisco Superior Court against the Gatalog Foundation Inc., CTRLPew LLC, and individuals Alexander Holladay (known online as “CTRL Pew”), Matthew Larosiere (known online as “Fuddbusters”), and John Elik (known online as “Ivan The Troll”). The suit targets the distribution of digital files, computer code, and instructions for 3D-printing firearms and certain firearm accessories, claiming violations of California Civil Code sections 3273.61 and 3273.625, as well as the state’s broad Unfair Competition Law (Business & Professions Code § 17200 et seq.).

To gun rights and free speech advocates, this lawsuit represents yet another overreach by California officials desperate to suppress technological innovation and individual liberty in the face of advancing 3D printing capabilities.

The core allegation is that Gatalog and related entities make available over 150 designs for “lethal firearms and prohibited firearm accessories” via websites such as thegatalog.com and ctrlpew.com, which link to file-sharing platforms such as Odysee. Prosecutors even boasted that investigators downloaded files from a San Francisco IP address and allegedly built a functioning Glock-style…

