Anti-Gun Lawmakers Target Gun Owners’ Wallets

(AmmoLand) - Anti-gun-rights Democrats in Oregon and Washington have a new strategy to strangle the right to bear arms on both sides of the Columbia River, and it is squarely aimed at their wallets.

In Washington, Democrats in Olympia are looking at adding $100 to the nonrefundable fee for a concealed pistol license, jacking the cost up from $36 to $136, with the money ostensibly earmarked to fund a “juvenile firearm early intervention alternative account.” The measure, House Bill 2456, was already heard by the House Committee on Early Learning & Human Services, while alarmed critics say the legislation should be before the House Civil Rights & Judiciary Committee.

Under the bill’s language, “The nonrefundable fee, paid upon application, for the original five-year license shall be one hundred thirty-six dollars plus additional charges imposed by the federal bureau of 4 investigation that are passed on to the applicant. No other state or local branch or unit of government may impose any additional charges on the applicant for the issuance of the license.”

In neighboring Oregon, there’s a move on via House Bill 4145 which would…

