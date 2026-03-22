Gun Sales Rise 3.5% in February 2026 Despite Drop in NICS Background Checks

(AmmoLand) - In February of 2026, the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) data, compiled by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, shows that gun sales are up 3.5% while background checks are down 13.5% compared to February 2025. From NSSF:

The February 2026 NSSF-adjusted National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) figure of 1,265,320 is an increase of 3.5 percent compared to the February 2025 NSSF-adjusted NICS figure of 1,222,980. For comparison, the unadjusted February 2026 FBI NICS figure of 1,933,972 reflects a 13.5 percent decrease from the unadjusted FBI NICS figure of 2,236,637 in February 2025.

Looking at the NICS figures from the FBI, by Month, Year, and by State and Type, the February 2026 totals for permits and permit rechecks were 378,921 and 291,731, with the total background check numbers at 1,933,972. In February of 2025, the permit and permit recheck numbers were 360,126 and 655,531. The total number of background checks was 2,236,637.

The drop in permit rechecks from February 2025 to February 2026 was around 345,000. The total drop in background checks from February 2025 to February 2026 was roughly 302,000. The drop in permits and permit rechecks accounted for…

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