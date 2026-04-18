USPS Moves to Allow Mailing Handguns After DOJ Says Federal Ban Is Unconstitutional

(AmmoLand) - The Trump Administration, via the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC), issued a Memorandum Opinion on January 15, 2026, pertaining to the general ban on the mailing of handguns by use of the Postal Service. The Memorandum declared the federal ban on mailing handguns to be unconstitutional. This was a significant step toward restoring rights traditionally protected by the Second Amendment.

Our history is full of famous figures ordering firearms by mail, from Bat Masterson to President Theodore Roosevelt. In 1927, a federal law banning the mailing of handguns went into effect. It is widely regarded as the first federal firearms law.

The Congressional record of the debate shows the purpose was to prevent black people from circumventing existing state and local handgun bans on the carry of concealed…

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