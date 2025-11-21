Truck Drivers Discuss Why DEI Is Killing Americans On Our Highways

(Diane Gruber) - “Democrat politicians, who would have you believe that theirs is the party of “the people,” are lining their pockets with campaign contributions - compensation for being shills for the enormous corporations that hire illegal aliens en masse at our expense. These corporations, who have no respect for our immigration laws, obviously can’t be expected to have any respect for our tax or wage laws either. We subsidize them by paying for the public infrastructure and social welfare needed to accommodate their displacement of legitimate citizen employees with waves of impoverished newcomers. Isn’t it strange how we never seem to discuss how all these tens of millions can possibly come here to be illegally employed and who is illegally employing them?” …

Following Is A Discussion Among Several Of My Subscribers:

Kathy:

I spent 10 years as a long haul truck driver, first attending a 320-hour driving school, 160 hours of over the road driving in school, a written test, a driving test, a detailed vehicle inspection test, an air brakes test, a signs test, a vision test, a DOT physical, and written tests for each of: HazMat, doubles and triples, tankers, and passenger endorsements, and then 5 weeks of over-the-road training with a trainer.

I had a background check every year, several “surprise” drug tests per year, occasional “surprise” breathalyzer tests, and further annual training because of the HazMat endorsement.

These ILLEGAL immigrants are getting NONE of this and don’t speak English. They CAN’T READ SIGNS. They are being GIVEN CDL’s (or they are BUYING them) without any competency requirements. One got a NY CDL license, that says “NO NAME GIVEN.”

Driving an 18-wheeler is not rocket science, but not everybody can do it. I fired 80% of my trainees because I didn’t consider them safe to drive around MY family. Everybody needs to know the laws and be able to read emergency signs and understand…

See More...

Help Free Southern Media Grow! To Fight Censorship and Help Spread Mockingbird Non-Compliant News; Like, Share, Re-Post, and Subscribe! There’s a lot more to see at our main page, Dixie Drudge

Deo Vindice Resurgam! #FreeDixie #TheSouthWasRight