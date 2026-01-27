Infamous Former J6 Capitol Police Officer Sparks Fury After Calling on Americans to “Utilize Their Second Amendment Right” Against ICE Agents

(Gateway Pundit) - A former Capitol Hill police officer who became a star propagandist for the media and Democrats against J6 protesters has sparked outrage after seemingly calling for the assassination of ICE officers following this week’s ICE self-defense shooting.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, chaos erupted on Wednesday after ICE fatally shot a rioter who attempted to run over agents in Minneapolis.

Video posted to X shows the moment an unhinged female was shot as she carried out her act of violence. Additional footage clearly shows that an ICE officer was in danger of being run over as Good accelerated.

The Department of Homeland Security called it an “act of domestic terrorism.”

The Star-Tribune later identified the female driver who was fatally shot as 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good.

During a podcast appearance this week, former J6 cop Michael Fanone expressed his fury about the protester’s death and what he perceived as the lack of action on the part of De Blasio and the police.

He then called for citizens to “utilize their Second Amendment right” against ICE officers if public officials failed to…

