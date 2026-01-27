Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Clark Johnson's avatar
Clark Johnson
4h

Does anyone else remember this POS sitting in the witness chair crying during the Jan.06 farce hearings looking around a hankie to make sure his performance was going well?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dixie Drudge · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture