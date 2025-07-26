Heads Up! Florida Terror Warning!
Duty to Warn: U.S. Army Alerts Retired Officials of Terror Threat in Florida
The U.S. Army Special Operations Command (USASOC) has issued a “Duty to Warn” notification addressing a serious terrorist threat targeting retired senior defense officials. This threat specifically concerns those who formerly served in roles within the Syria/Iraq theater and are now residing in Florida.
What You Need to Know
On July 17, 2025, a formal communication from Colonel Mark A. Katz, Provost Marshal of USASOC, was circulated across military networks to raise awareness about this potential danger. The key points from the notification include:
Target Group: Retired senior officials with past assignments in the Department of Defense related to Syria and Iraq operations.
Geographic Focus: The state of Florida is the specific location where this threat is believed to be centered.
Active Duty Personnel: There is currently no indication that active duty USASOC personnel are being targeted.
While the threat does not extend to…