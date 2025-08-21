Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Dixie Drudge’s Southern Nation News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Charla Shamhart's avatar
Charla Shamhart
2h

3 years ago my husband came running in to wake me. “A bobcat has just killed the last of the adult chickens.” I jumped up, grabbed a pistol and ran to the chicken yard forgetting the hearing protection that was hanging just above the food processor.

4 shots into the bobcat was all it took to lose most of my hearing that was already not the best.

Even VERY EXPENSIVE hearing aids are TERRIBLE compared to even compromised natural hearing.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Dixie Drudge
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture