You Should Hear What You're Missing
I wanted to take a moment to discuss how important our hearing is. We often take it for granted but the other day I was doing some home repairs requiring the use of power tools. Hearing protection has come a long way from the simple foam ear plugs or ear muffs. I have those too, but I also have some more advanced hearing protection. We will start with the simple and then move on to the more complex.
The Simple
The old standby, foam earplugs
They are cheap, $19.99 for 200 pairs. They do not require any energy source. You can put them in your pocket, keep extras in your car, range bag, BOB, etc. The downside is it can be difficult to hear others talking, other sounds you might want to hear, like that big ten-point buck coming up the game trail from behind you, or that mutant zombie biker with the under-the-barrel-mounted chainsaw (yes, someone made one of those) coming around the corner. Also, be sure to keep your ears clean.
There are also the silicone earplugs
Like the foam earplugs they are cheap at $24.95 for 100 pairs. I have a few pairs of these.
Ear muffs
Slightly more expensive at…
3 years ago my husband came running in to wake me. “A bobcat has just killed the last of the adult chickens.” I jumped up, grabbed a pistol and ran to the chicken yard forgetting the hearing protection that was hanging just above the food processor.
4 shots into the bobcat was all it took to lose most of my hearing that was already not the best.
Even VERY EXPENSIVE hearing aids are TERRIBLE compared to even compromised natural hearing.