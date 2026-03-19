What to Own When the Dollar Collapses

(PreppGroup) - When it comes to preparing for an economic collapse, there are a lot of different schools of thought. Some people believe that stockpiling food and supplies is the best way to go, while others think that having a stash of cash on hand is the key to weathering the storm. But what if neither of those options is available to you? What if the only thing left to rely on is your own two hands? In this blog post, we are going to take a look at every possible solution for what to own when the dollar collapses.

What to Own When the Dollar Collapses

1. Gold, Silver, and Other Precious Metals

Precious metals like gold and silver have been used as a form of currency and store of value for centuries. In times of economic or political turmoil, precious metals are often seen as a safe haven asset.

Investors typically turn to gold when they are worried about inflation eroding the purchasing power of their paper money holdings. Gold is also seen as a hedge against geopolitical risk. Silver, on the other hand, is more industrial in nature and is used in many different industries, from electronics to photography. As such, it can be more sensitive to economic trends.

When considering investing in precious metals, it’s important to understand that there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Each investor’s circumstances are unique and will dictate what type of investment makes sense. But for those looking for an alternative to traditional investments like…

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