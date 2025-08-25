It's Time to Take OUR Country Back!

Mr. Don Smith over at Confederate Honor had this excellent piece picked up by The Hill. Outstanding work as usual and worthy of the click through alone for his thrashing of ty seidule. - DD

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has announced plans to return the Arlington Confederate Memorial, otherwise known as the Reconciliation Memorial, to the Confederate portion of Arlington National Cemetery. This drew a rebuke from retired Army General Ty Seidule, former vice-chair of the Naming Commission, the body Congress created to review Confederate iconography within the Defense Department.

“By ordering the monument back,” Seidule wrote in The Hill recently , “Hegseth is subverting Congress and the will of the American people.”

Those are bold words from the general, who describes himself as a student of “Confederate commemoration.” Well, I am the great-grandson of a Confederate soldier. My great-grandfather’s family included five Confederate cavalrymen and one infantryman. I’m an American person and I applaud Hegseth’s action.

Members of the Naming Commission have been misleading the American people, pretending they had a popular mandate to act that simply never existed.

To hear them tell it — those few who are willing speak publicly, that is — Congress wholeheartedly endorses their work. But the commission’s creation was not by public acclaim or popular legislation. Rather, it was an obscure proposal, buried deep within the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act — the behemoth bill authorizing…

