$50,000 Reward Offered to Find Col. Lutz’s Lost 1911

Palmetto State Armory is calling on patriots, collectors, and history buffs alike to help solve a powerful mystery—and there’s a $50,000 reward on the table for the person who finds the missing piece.

This isn’t fiction. This is about Col. Lutz, a Vietnam War hero who survived a close-quarters attack during a base assault by drawing and firing his issued Colt 1911 sidearm, saving his own life and helping repel the enemy.

Years later, after retiring as a full colonel, Lutz brought that same 1911 pistol home with him to the U.S. But like many of us, he eventually traded it at a gun shop in Ocoee, Florida—likely not realizing its future importance as a key piece of American history.

Now, PSA’s Freedom Museum [Opening Soon] Wants to Bring His Gear Home

Palmetto State Armory is building a display in honor of Col. Lutz as part of their upcoming Freedom Museum. They already have nearly everything:

His flight helmet

Dog tags

Flight maps

Even the AK rifle used in the attack against him

But the heart of the story—the Colt 1911 that protected him—is still out there.

Col. Lutz wasn’t just another name on a wall. He flew into a hot zone, landed into chaos, and when face-to-face with an enemy fighter who pulled the trigger and…

