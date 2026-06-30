Richmond’s Confederate statues remain in storage. What’s the plan?

(WTVR) - Six years after protesters and later Richmond city officials took down Confederate statues on Monument Avenue during the 2020 civil unrest, most of those monuments remain in storage at the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant on Brander Street along Interstate 95.

The Robert E. Lee statue can be seen lying down in two sections, while others are covered in white sheets.

Shortly after their removal, city officials granted stewardship of the decommissioned artifacts to the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia.

In a statement, museum executive director Shakia Gullette Warren did not reveal any immediate plans to display the monuments.

“Decisions regarding their long-term future continue to be guided by care, listening, and engagement with community stakeholders, artists, historians, and subject matter experts. We remain committed to these objects being used for…

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