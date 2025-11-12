Those toppled Confederate monuments? See what artists did with them in a new exhibit in LA

In 2020, following George Floyd’s murder by a police officer in Minneapolis, almost 100 Confederate monuments were removed from public display.

Now, in Monuments, 10 decommissioned statues, most of which are Confederate, have been juxtaposed with new and borrowed works by 19 contemporary artists, inviting viewers to reflect on America’s turbulent history with racism and discrimination.

The contemporary works span painting, film and video, sculpture, and photography.

The exhibit is a collaboration between MOCA and The Brick, a nonprofit gallery in East Hollywood.

“Between the decommissioned monuments and the turn of events that resulted in their being taken down, this exhibition’s themes encompass the whole of United States history, from 1619 to yesterday,” said Hamza Walker, director of The Brick, in a statement.

“This gave us wide latitude in the selection of both pre-existing and commissioned contemporary artwork. In both cases, the works in this exhibition address the questions of who we want to be as a nation, and who and what is worth remembering, let alone celebrating,” Walker added.

The artists have taken a wide range of approaches…

