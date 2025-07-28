I first met Hillary Rodham Clinton (no hyphen then) in August, 1978. I’ve been a proud deplorable ever since! - DD

(Clever Journeys) - Since 2016, we have repeatedly read and watched videos indicating Hillary Clinton had a screaming outburst:

“If that f__king bastard (Donald Trump) wins, we all hang from nooses.”

It’s never been much of a secret, from White House staff, Secret Service agents, and campaign organizers that Hillary Clinton has a fiery reputation to the core for her vile mouth.

She was consistently rude to the agents who protected her with their lives, and dismissive of White House staffers. As first lady, she ordered everyone to not speak to her or look her in the eye if they encountered her in hallways. Staffers were said to hide behind curtains when they saw her.

Generally speaking, Secret Service agents are not going to speak much about Hillary’s temperament. However, Arkansas State Troopers and staff from the days of Bill Clinton’s governorship days are not so quiet.

Sally Miller told me that when she and then Gov. Clinton were having their affair, the state troopers would notoriously do anything to avoid her wrath…

