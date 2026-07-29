Booneville man finds more than 200 Civil War cannonballs on his property

(WTVA) - A Booneville property owner has uncovered more than 200 Civil War-era cannonballs on his land, and he believes more remain buried on the site.

The property is across from the large cross along Highway 45 in Booneville.

Harold Knight said the discovery began when he found a single cannonball on the surface while developing his property for commercial use.

He allowed people to search the land with metal detectors, and the count grew quickly.

The cannonballs are more than 160 years old. Several types of Civil War ammunition were identified among the finds.

Jim Lamb of the Rails and Trails Museum in Booneville said some of the artifacts are grapeshot, canister shot and case shots.

Lamb said some artifacts needed to confirm the full history of the cannonballs are still missing, but the location points to a likely origin.

“Based on what we’ve seen and the location, these are either connected to the Battle of Blackland or the Battle of Booneville, which is about a mile and a half to the east of us, so we are smack dab in the middle of…

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